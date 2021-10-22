STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC issues notice to ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari over Uttar Pradesh government's plea

The Karnataka High Court on June 24 granted interim relief to Maheshwari and directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps against him till the next date.

Published: 22nd October 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Maheshwari

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari over plea of Uttar Pradesh government against Karnataka HC decision to quash a notice seeking Maheshwari's appearance for a probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded on the micro-blogging site.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

The Karnataka High Court on June 24 granted interim relief to Maheshwari and directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps against him till the next date of hearing in connection with the probe into the circulation of a viral video clip of an assault of an elderly man on the social media platform.

Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh government challenged the interim protection granted to Twitter's MD in the Supreme Court of India.

