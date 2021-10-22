Sidhu, Amarinder trade barbs over farm laws

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Political mudslinging in Punjab continues after former chief minister Amarinder Singh announcing to float his own party and hinting at possible pre-poll alliance with the BJP. State Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday termed Amarinder as the architect of the central farm laws.

“The Architect of 3 Black Laws … Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani… Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates!!” Sidhu tweeted along with an old video of the former chief minister.

Amarinder hit back, saying, “What a fraud and cheat you are Navjot Singh Sidhu! You’re trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with farm laws, against which I’m still fighting and with which I’ve linked my own political future,” he said.

“It’s obvious you’re clueless about Punjab’s and its farmers’ interests. You clearly don’t know the difference between diversification and what the farm laws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!” the former chief minister hit back.

Amarinder also lashed out at Congress’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat over his secularism remark aimed at him. Sidhu remained in the BJP for 14 years and Pargat Singh was in the Akali Dal prior to joining Congress, he pointed out and referred to the Congress alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. “It’s OK to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits Congress purpose. What’s this if not sheer political opportunism?” Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at the BJP for ‘awarding patriotic certificate’ to Amarinder.

Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at the BJP for ‘awarding patriotic certificate’ to Amarinder. “Farmers who are agitating peacefully appear to the BJP as terrorists, but Amarinder Singh, who kept a Pakistani ISI agent as a guest at home, seems patriotic,” the party said.