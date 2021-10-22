Smaller states play stellar role in Covid vaccination drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the country celebrates a remarkable feat of administering 1 billion Covid vaccine doses, nine states and Union Territories that have been able to vaccinate all their adult population by at least one dose need special mention.

A significant chunk of the population in states and UTs such as Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Island are particularly difficult to reach, owing to the remoteness and tough geographies, pointed out authorities.

Apart from these, other states and UTs that have covered all their adult population with at least one dose of vaccine include Lakshadweep, Goa, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Sikkim was the first state to cover its 100% adult population with at least one jab against coronavirus.

“Even though all these are small states with fewer population, administering vaccines to all adult population is no mean feat given that most of these are hilly or tough areas, making the contact between healthcare workers and beneficiaries really tough,” said an official in the Union health ministry. “Healthcare workers also needed to overcome barriers such as vaccine hesitancy.”

Overall, 75% of the nearly 93 crore eligible population in India has now been partially inoculated, even though 25% of the population is yet to receive even one dose of the vaccine, which has been touted to be a ticket to pre-Covid normalcy.

As per the CoWIN dashboard, five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Union health minister Mansukh Mandwiya said as 100 crore doses are administered now, the government will go on mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose also take the second.