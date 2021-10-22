STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those targeting civilians in J&K will have to pay heavy price: L-G Sinha

“It (these killings) is an attempt to stop the pace of development and break the morale of society,” Sinha said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function here.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

L-G Manoj Sinha pays tribute to mark Police Commemoration Day in Srinagar | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that those 
involved in killing innocent civilians and minority community members would have to “pay a heavy price for their inhuman acts” and assured people that militancy would be rooted out from the soil of the Union Territory.

“It (these killings) is an attempt to stop the pace of development and break the morale of society,” Sinha said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function here. He said security personnel were independent in fighting the militants and he had full faith in their capability. 

Welcoming the announcements from mosques re-assuring the minority community members, the L-G appealed to civil society, prominent citizens and religious leaders to raise their voice against the civilian killings in Kashmir.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Sinha said those trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in J&K needed to know that India was capable of  giving them a befitting reply. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Sinha
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp