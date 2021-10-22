Those targeting civilians in J&K will have to pay heavy price: L-G Sinha

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that those

involved in killing innocent civilians and minority community members would have to “pay a heavy price for their inhuman acts” and assured people that militancy would be rooted out from the soil of the Union Territory.

“It (these killings) is an attempt to stop the pace of development and break the morale of society,” Sinha said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function here. He said security personnel were independent in fighting the militants and he had full faith in their capability.

Welcoming the announcements from mosques re-assuring the minority community members, the L-G appealed to civil society, prominent citizens and religious leaders to raise their voice against the civilian killings in Kashmir.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Sinha said those trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in J&K needed to know that India was capable of giving them a befitting reply.