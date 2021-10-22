STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM meets affected people in Chamoli's rain-hit Dungri village

A total of 65 people were killed, 22 injured and two went missing during the recent spell of downpours in the hill state which also saw 60 houses being damaged.

Published: 22nd October 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited Dungri village in Chamoli district to meet the disaster-hit people who lost their kin in the landslides triggered by heavy rains in the state.

Accompanied by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, State Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and officials, the Chief Minister trekked up the steep slippery slopes of the village with a stick in hand for support to do an on-the-spot assessment of the losses.

Two persons of a family were buried in the rubble of a landslide in the village on October 19.

Dhami met the surviving members of the family and promised them all help from the government.

He asked officials to speed up relief and rescue efforts in the affected areas assuring them that they will not have to face any shortage of resources.

"The affected families will get all support from the government. They have lost their kin and have little children. We will ensure that they are given good care," Dhami told reporters during a visit to the village.

A total of 65 people were killed, 22 injured and two went missing during the recent spell of downpours in the hill state which also saw 60 houses being damaged.

Many hectares of forest and agricultural land with standing paddy crop in them were also swept away in the rains with the Chief Minister pegging the losses as per an initial estimate at Rs 7,000 crore.

Search and rescue operations continue in the upper areas of Kumaon and Garhwal regions to evacuate stranded people, including tourists, to safety.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami uttarakhand rains
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp