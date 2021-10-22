STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth to be deciding factor in Punjab Assembly polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said an 11-member committee should be formed in each assembly constituency at the booth level.

Published: 22nd October 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | Charanjit Singh Channi Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the youth will be the deciding factor in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

He was addressing a delegation of the Punjab Youth Congress led by Barinder Singh Dhillon.

He was emphasising the need to harness the immense potential of the state's youth in a constructive manner, according to a Punjab Congress release.

The CM said a 90-day roadmap should be chalked out with clear specification of activities to be undertaken at the grassroots level across Punjab to galvanise the youth to throw their heart and soul into preparing for the elections that is due early next year.

Channi further said an 11-member committee should be formed in each assembly constituency at the booth level.

"A cycle yatra would be taken out soon from Punjab to Delhi with the sole focus on the farmers' issues in which 10,000 youth would participate," added Channi.

A resolution was also read out on the occasion expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Congress high command for reposing faith in Channi by elevating him to the Chief Minister's post.

