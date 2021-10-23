2022 UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi flags off Congress Pratigya Yatra from Barabanki

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary and party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flagged off her party’s three-route ‘Pratigya Yatra’ from Barabanki district on Saturday. The yatra will end on November 1 in the Bundelkhand region.

Priyanka flagged off the yatra from the grounds of Harakh Inter College in the Zaidpur area of Barabanki. Before flagging off the yatra, the Congress leader took a pledge to fulfill seven resolutions made for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra will travel through Saharanpur, Mathura, Varanasi, and Raebareli before culminating in Bundelkhand.

The seven resolutions decided by the Congress party repeated during the flagging off the Pratigya Yatra included:

40% tickets to women candidates Smartphones and e-scooty to girl students Complete loan waiver to farmers Rs 2500 MSP for wheat and paddy, Rs 400 SAP for cane Only half of the power dues will have to be paid; waiving off power dues of pandemic duration To mitigate the hardships of the pandemic, families will be given Rs 25000 Government jobs to 25 lakh people

The first route for the yatra (Varanasi-Avadh) will start from Varanasi and end in Raebareli passing through Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, and Amethi districts. This route will be led by Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari, Rajesh, and Nadeem Javed.

The second route (Barabanki-Bundelkhand) will start from Barabanki and ends at Jhansi, which will include Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Jalaun districts. This route will be led by Punia, former union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and chairperson of media department Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

The third route (West) will start from Saharanpur and end at Mathura, which will cover Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra districts. This route will be led by former union minister Salman Khurshid and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.