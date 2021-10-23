STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah in J-K for first visit since abrogation of Art 370, meets slain cop's family 

Shah gave documents of appointment to a government job to the police officer's widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds.

Published: 23rd October 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah with the family of slain J-K policeman Parvaiz. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 and drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by terrorists earlier this year.

"The home minister visited the house of martyr of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Inspector Parvaiz, who was killed by terrorists," a home ministry official said.

Officials said Shah offered his condolences to the family of the police officer.

He also gave documents of appointment to a government job to the police officer's widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds.

Ahmad was shot dead by terrorists near his house in Nowgam when he was returning home after offering evening prayers on June 22.

Shah, who will also be visiting Jammu where he will address a public rally, will review the security situation in the Valley during his three-day trip to the union territory and also flag off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

He was received at the Srinagar airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, officials said.

From the airport, Shah went straight to the residence of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city.

The police officer was shot dead on June 22 as he was returning home after praying at a local mosque.

Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting later in the day and flag off the Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

He is also likely to interact with members of a youth club here.

This is Shah's first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the state bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit that comes in the wake of the spate of civilians, particularly non-locals and minorities, being killed.

Additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city, officials said.

Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers, are being inducted into the Valley.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well as in other parts of Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah Kashmir visit
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp