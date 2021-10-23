STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aryan victimised because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son: Digvijaya; BJP says stop appeasement politics

Nearly 3,000 kg of heroin was seized from two containers at the Mundra Port in Gujarat by the DRI last month.

Published: 23rd October 2021

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, on Saturday alleged Aryan Khan, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case in Mumbai, is being victimised because he is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking a swipe, BJP said Singh was playing the politics of "appeasement". Aryan Khan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Currently in jail, Aryan on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court after a special court rejected his bail application. The HC will hear his bail plea on October 26. "It is sad Shah Rukh's son is being victimised for being his son. What is his crime? Someone accompanying him had 5 grams of drugs with him!! What about Tonnes of Heroin seized at Mundra Port? Who is Kuldeep Singh? Would NCB and now NIA investigating this case please tell us?," Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet in English on Saturday morning.

Nearly 3,000 kg of heroin was seized from two containers at the Mundra Port in Gujarat by the DRI last month.

The drug haul is considered to be one of the biggest in the world with the value of the seized heroin estimated to be Rs 21,000 crore in the international markets.

Hitting back at Digvijaya, the Madhya Pradesh BJP said the Congress leader has delivered a verdict without waiting for the court.

"Finally, Digvijay Singh came to the rescue of Aryan Khan. The matter is right now sub-judice, the investigating agency is checking the facts but he (Singh) has given his verdict! After all, for how long will you continue to mislead people by doing politics of appeasement?" the BJP asked.

Talking to PTI, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said Singh should have faith in the country's judiciary. "Congress and Digvijay Singh misused the law and always believed in such acts. But the law doesn't distinguish people based on faith. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue and Digvijay Singh should change his mindset now," he said.

Sharma said nobody had a personal enmity with Shah Rukh Khan or his son as the people have made him star by watching his movies.

