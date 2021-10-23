Congress moves EC against Assam CM Himanta’s poll code ‘violation’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam on Saturday petitioned the Election Commission alleging that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had blatantly and brazenly violated the model code of conduct by making new announcements during bypoll campaign.

In a memorandum submitted to the state’s chief electoral officer, the party listed some examples of his violation of the model code of conduct which was backed by video evidence.

The Congress said Sarma had made a slew of announcements for the 40 tea gardens of the Mariani constituency, such as a package of Rs 1 crore for each garden, thus promising Rs 40 crore to develop the line roads in the gardens.

The Congress also said that he had promised to incorporate each garden into the Jal Jeevan Scheme and announced 10 new high schools in the gardens. At Hatigarh, the party said, he had made an on-the-spot announcement for the setting up of a school at the request of the candidate.

“He announced financial assistance to self-help groups of women tea workers. He also announced that casual labourers in the tea gardens will be incorporated into the MGNREGA scheme and given MGNREGA cards,” the Congress memorandum reads.

At a campaign meeting in the Bhawanipur constituency, the Congress said Sarma, pointing out to a person, publicly announced that he should be provided with a house under the PMAY scheme and whoever is responsible to do so should immediately allot him the house.

The Congress said Sarma had also made announcements to set up a medical college and build two bridges over two rivers in poll-bound Thowrah constituency in violation of the model code of conduct.

“The CM has lowered the prestige of the Indian parliamentary system, election system, and the Constitution. Such statements are totally unbecoming since he is the CM of not only the people, who voted for the ruling party but also all people of Assam irrespective of party affiliation. But the very fact that he has made such statements expressed his total lack of respect, disdain, and disregard for rules or laws as per the Constitution,” the Congress further wrote.

