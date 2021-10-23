STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: MP government extends five-day week arrangement in its offices till March end next year

Published: 23rd October 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 11:09 AM

Image of an office used for representation

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the arrangement of five-day week in its offices across the state till March end next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

The state government's general administration department issued an order to this effect on Friday, he said.

"The arrangement of five-day week (from Monday to Friday) in government offices across the state has been extended till March 31, 2022 for protection and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," the order said.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the five-day week in its offices till October 31.

The arrangement of five-day week was implemented in the state government offices from July 22 this year when the offices reopened after a lockdown during the second wave of pandemic.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Friday rose to 7,92,729 with eight fresh cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, while the recovery count stood at 7,82,126, leaving the state with 80 active cases, a health department official had saidd.

