Diesel price hits century in West Bengal

A section of consumers complained that in some petrol pumps in a couple of districts, diesel was sold at more than Rs 100 a litre on Friday.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: The price of diesel crossed the century mark in West Bengal on Saturday as it was sold at Rs 100.09 per litre in Cooch Behar district, after a price hike of 35 paise.

In Purulia and Alipurduar districts, official diesel prices per litre are Rs 99.99 and Rs 99.78 respectively while in Kolkata, the fuel costs Rs 99.08 a litre during the day, according to a price list provided by state-owned fuel retailers.

The prices of diesel in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts are close to 99.50.

The petrol price crossed the century-mark in the state in early July.

It is sold at Rs 108.88 and Rs 107.78 per litre in Cooch Behar and Kolkata respectively on Saturday.

The latest increase which follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed fuel rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

While petrol is above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than a dozen states.

