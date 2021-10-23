STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs-on-cruise case: Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard visits NCB office to hand over documents

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Published: 23rd October 2021 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 01:26 AM

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A bodyguard of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Friday evening and handed over some documents in a sealed envelop on the actor's behalf, sources said.

He did not speak to the reporters waiting outside the office and left.

The day before, an NCB team had visited the actor's residence `Mannat' in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case in which Khan's son Aryan has been arrested.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

His bail plea is now before the high court.

