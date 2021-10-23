Drugs-on-cruise case: Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard visits NCB office to hand over documents

By PTI

MUMBAI: A bodyguard of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Friday evening and handed over some documents in a sealed envelop on the actor's behalf, sources said.

He did not speak to the reporters waiting outside the office and left.

The day before, an NCB team had visited the actor's residence `Mannat' in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case in which Khan's son Aryan has been arrested.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

His bail plea is now before the high court.