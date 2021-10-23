STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurugram protests over Namaz now in new spot

Sources said that the protestors claimed that the ground in Sector 12-A is a private property and they won’t allow it to be used for prayers.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Muslim community conduct Friday prayers in an open site | Pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Gurugram protest over offering of Jumma Namaz every Friday has not ended yet. The local residents and right wing organizations were protesting over last four weeks at Sector 47 of the millennium city. The Gurugram administration on Monday managed to convince them not to protest for two weeks. But today, the protests erupted at Sector 12-A, as protestors chanted slogans of Jai shree Ram during the Namaz. 

Sources said that the protestors claimed that the ground in Sector 12-A is a private property and they won’t allow it to be used for prayers. As the situation was getting out of order, the Haryana Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators but they continued to raise Jai Shri Ram slogans. The protestors argued with police officers while the members of the Muslim community offered Namaz in background.

The police officials told the protestors that their apprehensions will be conveyed to the administration officials. The protestors alleged that large crowd gathers during Namaz which causes bloackage of roads leading to traffic disruption. The local residents’ movement is also hindered when Namaz prayers are offered at the public place.

After four weeks of regular protests, residents of Sector 47 and members of Hindu outfits on Monday decided to halt their protest for two weeks after meeting the deputy commissioner who assured for a possible solution.

A leader from the protest Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said, “There is a plot of three acre land just a few meters away which belongs to HSVP. The administration can give them that land to hold their prayers. The people who come to offer Namaz don’t belong to the area. They have made these places as permanent prayer spots.’’

He alleged that most of them are illegal immigrants who create law and order issues and traffic problems. Three years back, the controversy of holding Friday prayers in public places resulted in a major controversy after which the police and local administration identified 37 sites where prayers were allowed, said sources. Meanwhile the members of the Muslim community said that they were being harassed by the residents in various sectors of Gurugram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gurugram protest jumma namaz
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp