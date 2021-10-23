STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inaugurating flights cosmetic steps, won't address actual problem in J-K: Mehbooba on Shah's visit

She said the Union government should address the real problems to provide a sense of relief to people.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating international flights and medical colleges were cosmetic steps that will not address the 'actual' problem in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said ideally the home minister's visit should have been preceded by a follow up on assurances given to leaders of the union territory during the all-party meeting convened by the prime minister in June this year.

"HM inaugurating international flights from Srinagar & laying foundation of new medical colleges isn't new. Half a dozen medical colleges were sanctioned by UPA gov(ernment) & are functional now. Post Article 370 abrogation & an engineered crisis, J&K has been thrown into chaos," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

She said the Union government should address the real problems to provide a sense of relief to people.

"This crisis is of GOIs making & instead of reaching out they opted for cosmetic steps that don't address the actual problem. Ideally, HM's visit should have been preceded by following up on PM's assurances post the all-party meeting," Mehbooba said.

"CBMs such as lifting the siege that J&K has been put under since 2019, releasing prisoners, ending the harassment people here face on a daily basis, taking tangible steps to revive the economy esp(ecially) horticulture would have provided a sense of relief," she added.

Contrary to that, prior to Shah's visit, 700 civilians were detained, booked under the Public Safety Act and many shifted to jails outside Kashmir, the former chief minister alleged.

"Such oppressive steps further vitiate an already tense atmosphere. 'Normalcy acrobatics' are in full swing while reality is denied & obfuscated," she said.

