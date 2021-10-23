STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Life expectancy in India dropped by two years due to COVID-19: Study 

"The life expectancy at birth in 2019 was 69. 5 years for men and 72 years for women, which came down to 67.5 years and 69.8 years, respectively, in 2020," the report said.

Published: 23rd October 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the lives of people at different levels, has also caused a drop in the life expectancy of the country by almost two years, a statistical analysis by scientists of the city-based International Institute for Population Studies (IIPS) has revealed.

The analytical report, which points out the drop in life expectancy at birth in both men and women due to the pandemic, has been published in a journal 'BMC Public Health' recently.

IIPS professor Suryakant Yadav has authored the report.

"The life expectancy at birth in 2019 was 69. 5 years for men and 72 years for women, which came down to 67.5 years and 69.8 years, respectively, in 2020," the report said.

The life expectancy at birth is calculated on the basis of the average number of years a newborn is expected to live if mortality patterns at the time of the birth of the infant remain constant in future.

The study undertaken by professor Yadav also included a factor termed 'length of life inequality' and found that COVID-19 has claimed maximum lives of men in the age group of 39-69.

"The 35-79 age group had excess deaths caused by COVID-19 in 2020 as compared to normal years and it is this group that has contributed immensely to the drop," Yadav said.

This study was conducted to look at the burden repercussions of the COVID-19 on mortality patterns in the country.

IIPS director Dr K S James said, "Every time we are affected with some epidemic, the life expectancy at birth figures dwindle. For instance, after the HIV-AIDS epidemic in African nations, the expectancy had dropped. Once it was brought under control, the life expectancy recouped as well." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid pandemic average life expectancy
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp