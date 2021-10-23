STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many Kashmiri pandits join National Conference in Jammu

Farooq Abdullah assured Kashmiri pandits that their demands would be raised with the government as well as on the floor of Parliament.

Published: 23rd October 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Many Kashmiri pandits on Friday joined the National Conference here at a function presided over by party chief Farooq Abdullah who promised them to raise their issues and facilitate resolution of their demands, the party said.

The joining of 75 Kashmiri pandit activists was facilitated by National Conference minority cell president M K Yogi, who met Abdullah at his residence here where various pertinent issues of the migrant community living in exile for last over thirty years were discussed, a release issued by the party said.

The issues raised by Yogi with the NC chief included enhancement of monthly relief assistance for KPs from Rs 13,000 to Rs 25,000, safety and security of PM package employees working in Kashmir and their accommodation, it said.

Abdullah assured them that their demands would be raised with the government as well as on the floor of Parliament, the release said.

