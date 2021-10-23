STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Congress members have to pledge to stay away from alcohol, drugs, not criticise party in public

The membership form readied by the Congress ahead of the launch of a membership drive lists 10 points for personal declaration by those wanting to become its members.

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anyone wishing to take up the primary membership of the Congress will have to make a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs and give an undertaking to never criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums.

According to the grand old party's membership form, new members have to give a declaration that they will not own any property in excess of the ceiling laws and not hesitate to undertake "physical labour and work" to further the party's policies and programmes.

The membership form readied by the Congress ahead of the launch of a membership drive lists 10 points for personal declaration by those wanting to become its members.

The membership drive will begin on November 1 and continue till March 31 next year before organisational elections.

The election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year, according to the schedule approved by the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

All new members will also have to give an undertaking that they do not indulge in any form of social discrimination and will work towards removing it in society.

"I am a habitual weaver of authentic Khadi; I stay away from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs; I don't practise social discrimination or inequality and believe in working towards removing such distortions in society; and I am willing to commit myself to execute the works assigned to me by the working committee including any form of physical labour" are among the undertakings a new Congress member must make.

As part of the membership form, the Congress has said that its objective is the welfare and progress of all Indians and the party has the objective to establish a socialist state through peaceful and constitutional means, which is based on parliamentary democracy.

The Congress also seeks to establish a regime where there is equality in opportunities and economic, political and social rights and aims to bring world peace and universal brotherhood in society, as per the new membership form.

