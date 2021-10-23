STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine dead as four vehicles crash on KMP Expressway

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Nine people, including three women and a child, were killed and several others injured in an accident involving four vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Bahadurgarh.

Police sources said that a family from Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh was coming back from Gogamedi temple in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.  The accident took place today morning, when the car with eleven people was hit by a truck from behind leaving eight dead an one girl injured. The car stopped for while as the driver went to answer a call. The driver and a woman escaped unhurt as they were standing at a distance when the incident took place. 

Sources said that later another car with seven people travelling stopped at the spot to gather details. It was also hit by another truck leaving one dead and others injured. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. The bodies of the victims were sent to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered for rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the truck driver, who is absconding.

