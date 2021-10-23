STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Nihang arrested for beating up staff of poultry farm 

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has arrested a Nihang Sikh who on Thursday assaulted a labourer at the Singhu border for allegedly refusing to give him a hen at a poultry farm where he was employed.
Police sources said that Naveen from Karnal, who calls himself a Nihang Sikh, was arrested hours after the incident on Thursday. The victim Manoj Paswan, is a native of Bihar who has been working at a poultry farm at Kundli in Haryana for the past 15 years and has been supplying roosters on his rickshaw to the nearby villages.

According to Paswan, the Nihang demanded a hen from him. He told the Nihang that the number of chicken he was carrying were all accounted for so he cannot give him one for free as he could lose his job. Following this, the Nihang allegedly thrashed him with a lathi which he was carrying. Paswan also sustained a fracture on one of his legs.

Another person, who tried to save Paswan from the attack of the Nihang Sikh, was injured in the incident on Thursday. Later, local residents at the Singhu border had caught Naveen, the Nihang Sikh, who is a native of Gagsina village at Karnal in Haryana. He was identified as a member of the Baba Aman Singh group who’s photographs with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra  Singh  Tomar have also surfaced in the meantime. He was handed over to the Haryana Police by the local residents . 

A case was registered against him and he was arrested. In a video message, farmer leader Jagdeep Aulakh said that he knew the Nihang Sikh and claimed that he was associated with the farmers’ stir for the past one year.  Aulkah further said that it was a standalone incident involving two individuals that it should not be linked to the farmers’ stir which has entered over a year. 

