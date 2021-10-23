STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition cites dismal rate of vaccination 

“The prime minister’s address has come as an insult to all those people who have lost their loves ones because of the mismanagement by the government.”      

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Unit-4 UPHC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition questioned on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claim of science-borne, science-driven and science-based 1-billion vaccinations milestone achieved in the country on October 21.
Among others from opposition, the leaders of Congress party questioned were first who questioned the government record of last 10 months of vaccination.   

Questioning the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, the Congress party accused the BJP-led government  of being engrossed in ‘eventology’ and celebrating ‘Jashnee-e-Statistics’ on the  issue of vaccinations, instead of presenting the real pictures on the dismal rate of vaccination.   

Pawan Khera, national spokesperson for Congress on Friday soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed  to the nation, said, “The prime minister’s address has come as an insult to all those people who have lost their loves ones because of the mismanagement by the government.”      

In the same way, Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary and member of CWC, also questioned the record of vaccinations asking the PM to reply as to why 42 crore adults in the country have not been fully vaccinated and why 32 crore people are still not being administered even a single dose.  

Gaurav Vallabh, INC spokesperson at a hurriedly called media interface at AICC HQ on Friday, said, “Only 21% of our population has been doubly vaccinated and the rate of vaccination has also reduced from October 11. And vaccinating only 21% in the last 10 months is not a matter of claims.”    

Sitaram Yechuri, senior leader, CPI (M) also expressed doubt over the claim that hardly 21% of population has been vaccinated. “Modi government has abandoned its own target of fully vaccinating all adults by the year end.  

