STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi recalls his 'chaiwala' past during interaction with divyang man from Goa

'Aap bhi meri tarah chaiwale hai (You are also a tea seller like me),' Modi told Rurki Ahmad Rajasaheb, a differently-abled small-time businessman and a para table tennis player from Vasco town.

Published: 23rd October 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday comforted a divyang tea seller from Goa during his virtual interaction with beneficiaries and stakeholders of a government scheme by recalling his past as a 'chaiwala' or a tea seller.

Modi interacted with the select beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video conferencing.'

"Aap bhi meri tarah chaiwale hai (You are also a tea seller like me)," Modi told Rurki Ahmad Rajasaheb, a differently-abled small-time businessman and a para table tennis player from Vasco town.

He runs a tea stall outside the Kadamba Transport Corporation' bus stand.

Rajasaheb is one of the beneficiaries under the differently-abled category of the "Swayampurna Goa" programme, an extension of the Central government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Rajasaheb told the prime minister about how he participated in the camp for the "Swayampurna Goa" scheme in December 2020 and subsequently became its beneficiary.

Modi said the Central government has been working towards giving respectful life to the differently-abled persons. "The government is with you. If you progress, the country will progress," the PM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp