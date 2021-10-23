Power tussle: Apex body of akharas split in two factions

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Nearly a month of the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, the apex body of akharas is now a divided house with two factions. The Mahant’s alleged suicide has left the ABAP a divided house with a vertical split as seven out of the 13 akharas have elected their own office bearers, including presidents and general secretaries on Thursday drawing angry reaction from the Parishad.

The development came ahead of the ABAP’s meeting scheduled for October 25 in Prayagraj to elect Mahant Giri’s successor. As per the ABAP tradition, if the president passes away during his tenure, the successor can be elected only from his own Akhara. Mahant Giri was the chief of the Niranjani Akhara.

As per sources, the crucial meeting that took place on Thursday was chaired by ABAP vice-president Devendra Singh Shastri, who declared Mahant Ravindra Puri of the Mahanirvani Akhara as its president, while Mahant Rajendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara was made the general secretary.

The development has split the Parishad into two factions. On October 5, Giri’s successor at Baghambari Math was announced but speculation about his suicide note, veracity of his will and circumstances before his death stopped the Parishad from naming its chief. Giri’s death also sparked a tussle between Parishad members for control of the powerful body that has a decisive say in key Hindu festivals and events. Baba Hathyogi of the Digamber Ani Akhara, part of the first faction of dissidents, claimed that they elected office-bearers as they were “under-represented in the ABAP body and often neglected in elections”.

Seers of the seven akharas splinter group even wanted Mahant Hari Giri, the current ABAP general secretary, to be changed. Mahant Hari Giri has termed the new set of office-bearers “unconstitutional” and invalid “under any circumstances”.

