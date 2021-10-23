STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Power tussle: Apex body of akharas split in two factions

Nearly a month of the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narednra Giri in Prayagraj, the apex body of akharas is now a divided house with two factions.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Parishad had elevated Mahant Ravindra Puri as its president on Thursday | FILE

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Nearly a month of the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, the apex body of akharas is now a divided house with two factions. The Mahant’s alleged suicide has left the ABAP a divided house with a vertical split as seven out of the 13 akharas have elected their own office bearers, including presidents and general secretaries on Thursday drawing angry reaction from the Parishad.

The development came ahead of the ABAP’s meeting scheduled for October 25 in Prayagraj to elect Mahant Giri’s successor. As per the ABAP tradition, if the president passes away during his tenure, the successor can be elected only from his own Akhara. Mahant Giri was the chief of the Niranjani Akhara.
As per sources, the crucial meeting that took place on Thursday was chaired by ABAP vice-president Devendra Singh Shastri, who declared Mahant Ravindra Puri of the Mahanirvani Akhara as its president, while Mahant Rajendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara was made the general secretary.

The development has split the Parishad into two factions. On October 5, Giri’s successor at Baghambari Math was announced but speculation about his suicide note, veracity of his will and circumstances before his death stopped the Parishad from naming its chief. Giri’s death also sparked a tussle between Parishad members for control of the powerful body that has a decisive say in key Hindu festivals and events. Baba Hathyogi of the Digamber Ani Akhara, part of the first faction of dissidents, claimed that they elected office-bearers as they were “under-represented in the ABAP body and often neglected in elections”.

Seers of the seven akharas splinter group even wanted Mahant Hari Giri, the current ABAP general secretary, to be changed. Mahant Hari Giri has termed the new set of office-bearers “unconstitutional” and invalid “under any circumstances”.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad mahant narendra giri
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp