Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stops his cavalcade near protest site, reiterates support to farmers

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stopped his cavalcade when he saw a protest by farmers at a toll plaza near Jhallian village on Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib road.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday reiterated his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

The CM stopped his cavalcade when he saw a protest by farmers at a toll plaza near Jhallian village on Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib road.

"Channi straightaway went to the site of the 'dharna' and expressed solidarity with the farmers, reiterating his support to the struggle being waged by the farming community," according to a government statement.

The chief minister said the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers against these "draconian" farm laws.

"We are duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and will continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with," Channi was quoted as saying in the statement.

He alleged the three laws are the "culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India's farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Modi government".

