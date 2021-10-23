STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul focuses on consensus candidate, Gujarat Congress revamp

Sources said the party is likely to pick a senior party leader to lead the Congress in the state where the elections are due by the end of 2022.

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Gujarat PCC leaders during the meeting in New Delhi | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of major organisational changes in the Congress party in Gujarat, party leader Rahul Gandhi Friday held discussion on leadership issues with a group of leaders from the state and a decision on the matter is likely soon.

Sources said the party is likely to pick a senior party leader to lead the Congress in the state where the elections are due by the end of 2022. During the meeting, Rahul asked them to prepare for the elections and sought views on a consensus candidate to be named as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

The meeting was attended by 15 state leaders, including working president Hardik Patel, four former state chiefs — Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Amit Chavda — among others. AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present at the meeting.

The discussions were held on the appointment of the president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and Leader of Opposition (LOP) ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. Both the posts have been lying vacant since March this year since Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani submitted their resignations following the party’s poor performance in the local body polls.

Sharma will discuss names of consensus candidates for the post with party leaders and would send for final approval of the party high command.  Sources said that Rahul Gandhi could visit Gujarat next month to enthuse the party workers while planning is on for a ‘Chintan Shivir’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gujarat congress rahul gandhi
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp