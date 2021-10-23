Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

11th National Women Jr Hockey cup kicked off

The 11th Junior National Women’s Hockey Championship began at Astro Turf Stadium, Simdega on Wednesday. The championship, inaugurated by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, comprises 26 teams from all across the country. The CM, on this occasion, also laid foundation of International AstroTurf Stadium by reaching the construction site. Congratulating the people of Simdega, CM said that it is the love and passion of hockey among the people of the district that the National Hockey has been re-organised here and he got the privilege of visiting the hockey nursery because of this.

Medical outlets at all Jharkhand grama panchayats

In a bid to ensure availability of medicines to the residents of far-flung villages in Jharkhand, the state health department has decided to set up at least one medicine retail outlet run by a local resident in each of the gram panchayat. These medicine shops will be run by eligible villagers, preferably, residents of the said village with the minimum qualification of passing Class XII. The initiative, according to officials, will not only ensure easy availability of medicines to village residents but also provide livelihood to the people who run these shops, thereby helping the community at the ground level. For this, the shop owners will be provided a ‘Restricted License’, issued to general stores for selling drugs without the supervision of an expert pharmacist.

Quick baggage scanning at Ranchi airport soon

Passengers travelling from the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi will no longer have to stand in long queues to get their luggage screened manually at the departure area as the airport authorities have decided to install the latest In-Line Baggage Screening (ILBS) system, which will automate the process at the check-in counter with minima manual intervention. According to officials, passengers will be able to directly move to the check-in counter without taking the trouble of passing their baggage through the X-Ray scanners once the ILBS system is nstalled. The facility is expected to start by November 15 this year.

New bungalows for all state ministers

Jharkhand cabinet approved the construction of new bungalows for all 11 state ministers in the upcoming Ranchi Smart City at a cost of `69 crore on Thursday. Executed by the state urban development department, the Ranchi Smart City project is coming up on 657 acre land in the HEC area of which about 278.52 acres of land, bifurcated into 51 plots of various dimensions, are being auctioned off in phases. State urban development department is executing this project. The cabinet also approved around `27.42 crore as the state’s share for construction of a World Trade Centre in the Smart City. The total cost of the project will be shared with the Union government.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com