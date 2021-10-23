STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir show frustration of Pakistan: AIATF chief Bitta

Bitta said the present government is not weak and has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chief M S Bitta on Saturday said the targeted killings by terrorists show Pakistan's growing frustration over the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He said the time has come for political leaders in Kashmir to take a lesson from Punjab and lend wholehearted support to the efforts of the government to wipe out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from the Union Territory.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, nothing much happened in J&K proving wrong those who claim that the region will engulf in fire. Pakistan and its ISI got frustrated and a new plot was hatched to target innocent and unarmed civilians," Bitta told reporters here.

Eleven civilians, including two teachers, a pharmacy owner and five labourers, were killed in separate attacks by terrorists in Kashmir Valley this month. He said political leaders in Kashmir "need to take a lesson from Punjab and challenge the terrorists".

Bitta said the present government is not weak and has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists.

He also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He urged the people of Kashmir to stand up against terrorism to make the future of their coming generations safe.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so in future as well. Stand up against terrorism like we did in Punjab for the sake of humanity," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M S Bitta
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp