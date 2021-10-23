Targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir show frustration of Pakistan: AIATF chief Bitta

By PTI

JAMMU: All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chief M S Bitta on Saturday said the targeted killings by terrorists show Pakistan's growing frustration over the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He said the time has come for political leaders in Kashmir to take a lesson from Punjab and lend wholehearted support to the efforts of the government to wipe out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from the Union Territory.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, nothing much happened in J&K proving wrong those who claim that the region will engulf in fire. Pakistan and its ISI got frustrated and a new plot was hatched to target innocent and unarmed civilians," Bitta told reporters here.

Eleven civilians, including two teachers, a pharmacy owner and five labourers, were killed in separate attacks by terrorists in Kashmir Valley this month. He said political leaders in Kashmir "need to take a lesson from Punjab and challenge the terrorists".

Bitta said the present government is not weak and has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists.

He also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He urged the people of Kashmir to stand up against terrorism to make the future of their coming generations safe.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so in future as well. Stand up against terrorism like we did in Punjab for the sake of humanity," he said.