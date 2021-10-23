STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three children die of dengue in UP village

More than a dozen people were reported sick with the dengue in the village.

Published: 23rd October 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHAMLI: Three children of a family died of dengue and several others fell ill following a breakout of the fever in the district here.

Uzeba (9), Saifullah (4), and Nargis (6) of Odri village in Jhinjhana police station area succumbed to the fever.

They were shifted to a hospital in Rohtak district in Haryana.

All these deaths occurred within a span of last three days.

According to Novjit Bedi, Jhinjhna community health centre in-charge, a medical team has been sent to the village for treatment of the affected.

More than a dozen people were reported sick with the dengue in the village.

Former Block Pramukh Aslam said he has informed the district Chief Medical Officer about the spreading of the fever in the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP dengue deaths dengue fever
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp