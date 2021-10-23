Troop infusion in J&K ahead of Shah's visit, 5,000 sent

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the targeted killings of civilians by militants, the Centre has decided to deploy around 5,000 additional troops in Kashmir to strengthen anti-terror operations and boost law and order measures.

The order, issued on Friday, comes a day before Home Minister Amit Shah’s maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of its special status and bifurcation into two Union territories. Fifty companies of the Central Armed Police Forces comprising CRPF and BSF would be deployed in the Valley, according to an official order accessed by this paper.

Twenty-five companies of the BSF would be deployed for ‘static guard duties’, while an equal number of CRPF troops would be pressed into aggressive anti-terror operations. Static guard duties include gate keeping of vital institutions and government buildings.

The last time the BSF was roped in for internal security duties in the Valley was in February 2019, ahead of the scrapping of Article 370. CRPF director-general Kuldeip Singh, along with senior officials from other agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, is already in J&K monitoring the security situation after a spate of targeted killings of civilians.

According to sources, the new deployment of paramilitary forces would be spanned over eight districts in the Valley and 30 CAPF companies would be posted in Srinagar. One CAPF company comprises 100 personnel.

The first batch of 1,500 CRPF troops will reach Jammu and Kashmir by Saturday, sources said, adding that Indian Army would take care of safe transportation of the troops. This newspaper was the first to report on October 19 about the government’s plan to send more troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a spurt in terror acts in the Valley.

Dismantling terror hubs

The fresh infusion of forces comes as security forces have cracked down on terror networks and have been carrying out back-to-back anti-terror operations