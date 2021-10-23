STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Troop infusion in J&K ahead of Shah's visit, 5,000 sent

Shah’s three-day visit to Valley starts today

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the targeted killings of civilians by militants, the Centre has decided to deploy around 5,000 additional troops in Kashmir to strengthen anti-terror operations and boost law and order measures. 

The order, issued on Friday, comes a day before Home Minister Amit Shah’s maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of its special status and bifurcation into two Union territories. Fifty companies of the Central Armed Police Forces comprising CRPF and BSF would be deployed in the Valley, according to an official order accessed by this paper.

Twenty-five companies of the BSF would be deployed for ‘static guard duties’, while an equal number of CRPF troops would be pressed into aggressive anti-terror operations. Static guard duties include gate keeping of vital institutions and government buildings.

The last time the BSF was roped in for internal security duties in the Valley was in February 2019, ahead of the scrapping of Article 370. CRPF director-general Kuldeip Singh, along with senior officials from other agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, is already in J&K monitoring the security situation after a spate of targeted killings of civilians.

According to sources, the new deployment of paramilitary forces would be spanned over eight districts in the Valley and 30 CAPF companies would be posted in Srinagar. One CAPF company comprises 100 personnel.

The first batch of 1,500 CRPF troops will reach Jammu and Kashmir by Saturday, sources said, adding that Indian Army would take care of safe transportation of the troops. This newspaper was the first to report on October 19 about the government’s plan  to send more troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a spurt in terror acts in the Valley. 

Dismantling terror hubs
The fresh infusion of forces comes as security forces have cracked down on terror networks and have been carrying out back-to-back anti-terror operations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti terror operation Jammu and Kashmir jammu and kashmir troops
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp