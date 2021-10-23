STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two awarded life term for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

A court in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAMGARH: A court in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

Radha Krishna, Additional District Judge-1, Ramgarh, awarded the punishment to the two men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 80,000 on each of them, and in default of payment, they will undergo three years of additional imprisonment.

Manish Kumar Mahto and Basu Bedia were arrested in February 2019 on the charge of raping the girl.

Altogether 10 witnesses were examined in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand Rape Crime Against Minors
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp