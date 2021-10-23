Union Home Minister Amit Shah on three-day visit to Kashmir to review security situation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive in Srinagar on Saturday amid unprecedented security measures for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the wake of the recent targeted killings of civilians by terrorists and assess the developmental works.

It would be Shah’s first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019.

On the security front, temporary checkpoints and new bunkers have been created in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. For the first time since terrorism rose in the Valley in the 1990s, women CRPF personnel have been deployed in city centre, Lal Chowk, and other areas to frisk women. The authorities have also suspended mobile internet in some parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure.

The famed Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake would remain closed to the public from October 23 to 25, with people being asked to take designated alternative routes.

Shah’s visit comes in the wake of the recent targeted killings of migrant workers and minority community members in the Valley. At least 12 civilians, including five migrant workers, three minority community members and four locals, have been shot dead by terrorists this month. Sources said Shah would hold meetings with top civil and security officials. Top MHA officials would be accompanying him.

The itinerary

On Sunday, Shah would visit Jammu, where he would address a public rally. BJP spokesman Arun Gupta told TNIE that Shah would address the gathering at the JDA ground in Jammu and 30,000-40,000 people are expected to attend. Later, Shah would travel back to Srinagar and hold meetings with officials and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha before leaving for Delhi on Monday.

Officials said the home minister is likely to press the security agencies to be more proactive and target terrorists to curb the incidents of civilian targeting.

16 prisoners shifted to agra jail

Srinagar: A day before home minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K, the Lt Governor administration ordered the shifting of 26 prisoners — booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in different jails in J&K — to the Agra Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh. The government has not given any reason for the shifting of prisoners detained since September last.