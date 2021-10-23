STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on three-day visit to Kashmir to review security situation

It would be Shah’s first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive in Srinagar on Saturday amid unprecedented security measures for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the wake of the recent targeted killings of civilians by terrorists and assess the developmental works. 

It would be Shah’s first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. 

On the security front, temporary checkpoints and new bunkers have been created in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. For the first time since terrorism rose in the Valley in the 1990s, women CRPF personnel have been deployed in city centre, Lal Chowk, and other areas to frisk women. The authorities have also suspended mobile internet in some parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure.

The famed Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake would remain closed to the public from October 23 to 25, with people being asked to take designated alternative routes. 

Shah’s visit comes in the wake of the recent targeted killings of migrant workers and minority community members in the Valley. At least 12 civilians, including five migrant workers, three minority community members and four locals, have been shot dead by terrorists this month. Sources said Shah would hold meetings with top civil and security officials. Top MHA officials would be accompanying him. 

The itinerary
On Sunday, Shah would visit Jammu, where he would address a public rally. BJP spokesman Arun Gupta told TNIE that Shah would address the gathering at the JDA ground in Jammu and 30,000-40,000 people are expected to attend.  Later, Shah would travel back to Srinagar and hold meetings with officials and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha before leaving for Delhi on Monday.

Officials said the home minister is likely to press the security agencies to be more proactive and target terrorists to curb the incidents of civilian targeting. 

16 prisoners shifted to agra jail
Srinagar: A day before home minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K, the Lt Governor administration ordered the shifting of 26 prisoners — booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in different jails in J&K — to the Agra Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh. The government has not given any reason for the shifting of prisoners detained since September last.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp