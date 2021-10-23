STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varun Gandhi posts video of UP man setting fire to crop, seeks agri policy rethink

Without making a direct attack, the BJP leader has been critical of the government's handling of agri issues of late and has also sympathised with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Published: 23rd October 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday shared a video clip purportedly showing a man setting fire to a heap of paddy crop after his vain efforts to sell it, and sought a rethink of the agriculture policy.

Gandhi shared the video of the man on Twitter. "Samodh Singh, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, had been running around mandis for the last 15 days to sell his paddy crop. When paddy did not sell, he in frustration put fire to it himself. Where has this system brought the farmers? The need of the hour is to rethink our agriculture policy," he said.

Without making a direct attack, the BJP leader has been critical of the government's handling of agri issues of late and has also sympathised with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

