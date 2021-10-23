STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vasundhara Raje returns to active politics after 3 years

Rajasthan former chief minister Vasundhra Raje has returned to active politics for the first time since the BJP lost power in the 2018.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan former chief minister Vasundhra Raje has returned to active politics for the first time since the BJP lost power in the 2018. On her two-day of Jodhpur trip, Raje broke her silence on CM aspirants within the party, saying only a person who commands the love and respect of people can assume the mantle. When questioned about her inactivity in the past three years, Raje said she kept away owing to her daughter in-law’s ill health.

In Jodhpur, Raje met BJP workers at the Circuit House where a large number of people came to welcome her. Vasundhara asked BJP workers to be ready for the upcoming by-elections. On the question of factionalism in the ruling Congress, the former chief minister said it was their internal matter. However, she asserted that the Congress was a sinking ship, while the BJP must shift to a higher gear.

Vasundhara Raje had gone to Jodhpur to condole the death of the mother of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and also of a former cabinet minister in Rajasthan, Mahipal Maderna, on Thursday. She expressed her condolences to both the prominent political families of Jodhpur. It was clear from her tour that she has begun preparing for the Assembly elections of 2023.

India Matters
