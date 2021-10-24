STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aryan Khan case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik demands SIT over 'bribery attempt' allegation

A source said that Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil is reluctant to pursue the case actively therefore he has not made any statements despite shocking revelations.

Published: 24th October 2021

NCP leader Nawab Malik addresses the media in Mumbai Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi demanded the setting up of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations made by the witness Prabhakar Sail in Aryan Khan's case.

Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi on Sunday made striking revelations that to release Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in drug case the Rs 25 crore was demanded by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Sameer Wankhede, Sam D'Souza and KP Gosavi.

Prabhakar Sail also alleged that Sameer Gosavi made him sign on the ten blank pages and made him witness in this case.

NCP minister Nawab Malik said that he was talking about the extortion racket of NCB director Sameer Wankhede, now it has been proved by the statement of Prabhakar Sail. Malik said that finally, truth prevailed. "I will meet Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Dilip Walse Patil and demand the setting up the SIT to probe all serious charges," Malik said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the revelations by Prabhakar Sail in Aryan Khan's case is very serious and needs to be probed. He said that the high-level probe should be set up by Mumbai Police.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil should take suo moto cognizance of these revelations and investigate the matter. He said that it has been established that the central agencies were more interested in taking pay off and damaging the image of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

NCB issued that the state and said that they forwarded affidavit of Prabhakar Sail to Director General of NCB because some contentions of affidavit related to vigilance.

A source said that Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil is reluctant to pursue the case actively therefore he has not made any statements despite shocking revelations. He said that the Mumbai police should have lodged the FIR and extended protections to whistleblower Prabhakar Sail otherwise the central will swoop in and take the case under their control.

"NCB has already moved the matter to Delhi, but here in Mumbai, no activeness has been shown neither by state home ministry nor Mumbai Police. So, it shows the incompetence of the home ministry to pursue the important case that can corner the BJP and central government. If Maharashtra home ministry did not work fast, then the battle against centre is lost before it won," said a senior government official.

