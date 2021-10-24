STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam man shares photo with foot on ancient Ganesha idol, arrested

The man was seen placing his foot with shoes on the head of the idol located at the historic Arlong Kund stream.

Published: 24th October 2021 12:48 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGAON: A man was arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for sharing on social media a photograph of him placing a foot on the head of an ancient idol of Lord Ganesha, police said on Saturday.

The man, who hails from Kacha village in Kachua police station, was arrested on Friday based on an FIR lodged by the committee of the temple located at Tengalangso village along the boundary of Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts, an officer said.

He was seen placing his foot with shoes on the head of the idol located at the historic Arlong Kund stream.

The temple committee noticed the image after a furore among netizens and lodged the police complaint, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

