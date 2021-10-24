Gehlot says Rajasthan fully capable of combating possible third wave of COVID-19

By PTI

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated medical infrastructure in Rajasthan and said that the state is now fully capable of combating a possible third wave of COVID-19.

He said that the state government has developed high-quality health facilities on a large scale in the state and the medical infrastructure has been strengthened from the state capital to villages.

Gehlot inaugurated NICU, PICU, ICU, oxygen generation and liquid medical oxygen plants at medical institutions in the state on Sunday.

He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 231.66 crore and laid the foundation stone of works worth Rs 50.61 crore. In a statement, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. In many countries, including the UK and Russia, the situation has become serious again.

Cases have also started increasing in many states. In such a situation, alertness and vigilance are extremely important. The state government saved the lives of many people by managing the situation excellently during the first and second waves of the pandemic, he said.

"Our efforts are being appreciated in the country and the world," he added. Gehlot said that the state government has strengthened all the essential health services, increased the number of testing facilities, set up a genome sequencing facility, achieved self-sufficiency in oxygen production and increased ICU beds to combat the potential third wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that during the second wave, the entire country faced an oxygen crisis but the Rajasthan government ensured availability of the life-saving gas in the state. "Now we are completing the work of setting up oxygen plants on priority," he said.