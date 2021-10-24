Goods train derails in Chhattisgarh, affects passenger rail traffic movement

By PTI

BILASPUR: Eight wagons of a goods train derailed near Surajpur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, affecting the movement of passenger rail traffic on the route, a railway official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, which took place at 2.54 am near Kamalpur railway station on Ambikapur-Anuppur railway route.

Anuppur is located in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh The train was heading to Bilaspur after unloading goods in Ambikapur, located about 200 km from here, the official said.

Due to the derailment, the movement of two trains was affected on this single line route, he said.

The Durg-Ambikapur Express was stopped at Bishrampur railway station and its passengers were sent to their destination in a bus arranged by railway authorities.

Besides, the Ambikapur-Jabalpur train, which was scheduled to leave from Ambikapur at 6.15 am, was delayed and will depart after the track restoration work is completed, the official said.

The exact cause of the derailment will be known after an investigation, he added.