STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government gave nod to 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014: Health ministry

Of the 157 new colleges that are being established under the CSS, 39 are being set up in aspirational districts, the ministry said.

Published: 24th October 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Max Baby casex, max, medical negligence, medicine, stethescope,

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has given nod to 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014 and has invested Rs 17,691.08 crore on these projects, the Union health ministry said.

On completion, nearly 16,000 undergraduate medical seats would be added, it said.

"Of these, 6,500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new medical colleges. Under the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), the central government has also provided about Rs 2,451.1 crore for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The government of India has relentlessly pursued the aim of cultivating more human resources through centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) that seek to address not only the issues of equity in medical education but also geographic disparity in availability of medical care.

"Medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or a private medical college. Preference is given to underserved/backward/aspirational districts. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. Of the 157 new colleges that are being established under the CSS, 39 are being set up in aspirational districts," the ministry said.

With the objective of creating 10,000 MBBS seats in government colleges in the country, the health ministry said it is implementing the CSS for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats.

The funding pattern is 90:10 by central and state governments, respectively, for northeastern states and special category states and 60:40 for other states with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs 1.20 crore per seat.

A total of 48 colleges in 15 states have been approved for increase of 3,325 seats with Rs 6719.11 crore released as central share.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical college
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp