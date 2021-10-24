IRCTC opens executive lounge at Varanasi railway station

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The IRCTC on Sunday said that the newly set up state-of-art executive lounge at Varanasi railway station is ready to serve the travellers.

The facility is designed to make 'waiting' comfortable before departures and after arrival at the station.

According to IRCTC, the premier hospitality and tourism company under the railway ministry, the design of the lounge is achieved by the balance of “Panchtattva” (Earth, Sky, Fire, Air and Water) that allows tuning our biorhythms to those of the spaces around, bringing in greater balance and deeper cosmic connection to our lives.

"The transition from the hustle of the platform into the lounge impactfully establishes the presence of a focal element. Souvenir shop is incorporated as a part of design promoting art and craft culture of Varanasi," says the statement issued by IRCTC.

The ambience embraced intrigue- creating energy that uplifts the entire mood. The side walls feature the rich heritage of Varanasi in the form of panel associating the names and handicrafts of the city with its wood etched craftsmanship.

The lounge offeres a wide range of complimentary and paid services such as channel music, wi-fi internet connection, TV, train information display, hot or soft beverages, multi-cuisine buffets, recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, show shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility

The passengers may avail the services with a nominal entry charges of Rs 85 plus taxes for an hour and Rs 60 Taxes for each extra hour of stay. The entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books & magazines, complimentary tea coffee and refreshing drinks too.