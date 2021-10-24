STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K counter-insurgency operation: Arrested Pakistan terrorist killed, three security personnel injured 

The operation, which saw nine Army personnel losing their lives in separate ambushes in Surankote and Mendhar on October 11 and 14, entered the 14th day on Sunday.

Published: 24th October 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

For the seventh consecutive day, army troops continued their operation against militants hiding in the dense forests of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel involved in counter insurgency operation in J-K (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: An arrested Pakistani terrorist was killed, while three security personnel were injured on Sunday when militants opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police inside a forest in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Heavy firing and explosions were reported from Bhatta Durrian forest of Mendhar which along with nearby forest areas adjoining Surankote (Poonch) and Thanamandi in Rajouri district is witnessing a massive search operation, the officials said.

The operation, which saw nine Army personnel losing their lives in separate ambushes in Surankote and Mendhar on October 11 and 14, entered the 14th day on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said two policemen and an Army jawan along with a prisoner Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were injured in firing by terrorists in Bhatta Durrian forest this morning.

“Detenue Mustafa was taken to Bhatadurian for identification of terrorist hideout during the ongoing operation in which three Army jawans and a JCO were martyred (on October 14).

"'During the search when the team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and Army personnel in which two policemen and an Army jawan sustained injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The police said Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be taken out from the site due to heavy fire.

“During the subsequent operation additional reinforcements were sent and the body of Mustafa has been retrieved from the encounter site,” the spokesperson said, adding the operation (to neutralise the hiding terrorists) is in progress and legal process has been initiated in connection with the killing of the Pakistani terrorist.

Officials said Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail for the last 14 years and was shifted to Mendhar on police remand after investigation revealed his link with the hiding terrorists.

Mustafa had sneaked into this side from the same route before he was arrested from south Kashmir, the officials said.

The operation in the forest areas in the twin border districts commenced on October 11 when terrorists ambushed a search party killing five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Surankote forest of Poonch before another gunfight in nearby Thanamandi on the same day.

On October 14, the terrorists struck again and killed four soldiers including a JCO in Nar Khas forest in Mendhar as the security forces extended the cordon and search operation to neutralise the fleeing terrorists.

Drones and helicopters were pressed into service to assist the marching troops, which included para-commandos, in the jungle at a distance of four km from the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

Ten persons, including two women, were detained for questioning after it came to light that they allegedly provided logistic support including food and shelter to the terrorists, the officials said.

An Army official said on Saturday that a major part of the forest was cleared and now the search area is restricted to a location housing a number of natural caves.

“There was no contact with the terrorist after the initial gunfights on October 11 and October 14.

The search area was expanded in search of the terrorists,” the official had said, hoping to conclude the operation with the clearance of the natural caves within a day or two depending on the weather conditions.

Traffic between Mendhar and Thanamandi along the Jammu-Rajouri highway remained suspended as a precautionary measure for the ninth day on Sunday in the wake of the ongoing operation.

Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

PTI TAS DV DV 10241445 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and kashmir militant attack pakistan terrorist killed poonch firing
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp