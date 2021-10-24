STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Pregnant tribal woman moved from one hospital to another due to lack of facilities dies

The women's body was transported back to Jawhar after social worker Seeta Ghatal, associated with the Shramjivi Sanghatana outfit, intervened as there were no ambulances available at the facility.

Published: 24th October 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAWHAR: A 35-year-old pregnant tribal woman died in the early hours of Sunday allegedly due to lack of medical facilities in Jawhar in Palghar, due to which she had to be rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital but in vain, officials said.

The woman, identified as Rekha Potinda from Dhaberi, developed labour pain on Saturday afternoon and was first taken to the primary health centre in Sakharseth, where doctors advised that she be rushed to Patangshah Medical College.

From there, she was taken to Nashik Civil Hospital in the evening, but the fetus died en route, and she herself succumbed at around 1am on Sunday, they said.

Incidentally, her body was transported back to Jawhar after social worker Seeta Ghatal, associated with the Shramjivi Sanghatana outfit, intervened as there were no ambulances available at the facility.

Palghar Zilla Parishad CEO Siddharam Salimath said the incident had saddened him and he would ask the district and taluka health officers (DHO and THO) about it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp