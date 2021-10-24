STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA arrests ISIS operative in Islamic State conspiracy case

During investigation, the NIA had earlier arrested two accused -- Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir who were charge-sheeted in April, the NIA official said.

Published: 24th October 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has arrested an alleged Islamic State terrorist for allegedly radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslims and sending them to Syria to join ISIS, an official said on Sunday.

Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood (33) of Bengaluru was arrested on Saturday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered under sections of the IPC, the UA (P) Act against Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed, Irfan Nasir and Mohd Shihab for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organisations ISIS/ISIL/Daesh, the official said.

During investigation, the NIA had earlier arrested two accused -- Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir who were charge-sheeted in April, the NIA official said.

Mahmood, in association with co-accused persons, had raised funds, radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS, the official said.

In 2013, Mahmood along with his associates had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with the ISIS leadership and offered support from Indian Muslims, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp