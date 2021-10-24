STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The state must ensure justice isn't denied to deprived sections, says Chhattisgarh HC Chief Justice

He said an e-mega camp to provide legal information door-to-door in every village through panels of para-legal volunteers and lawyers is being held as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Published: 24th October 2021

By PTI

BILASPUR: Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on Sunday said the state has to ensure justice is not denied to any person just because he or she is not financially capable.

Addressing the virtual launch of an e-mega legal service camp organized by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Chief Justice said, as per Article 39(a) of the Constitution, the task of providing free justice to the deprived sections of society has to be accomplished by the state government by framing acts and rules for its corresponding obligations.

"The NALSA Act was passed by the state to discharge the obligations provided under the Constitution and the Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CSLSA) is created by the virtue of this Act. The work of empowering the underprivileged section of society by providing legal information is done by the CSLSA," he said.

He said an e-mega camp to provide legal information door-to-door in every village through panels of para-legal volunteers and lawyers is being held as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Presiding over the function, Justice Goutam Bhaduri said settlements worth several crore rupees were awarded last year and over 8 lakh people benefited. He asked people to dial NALSA's helpline number 1005 for legal services.

