STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three security men, arrested terrorist injured in fresh firing by militants in J&K's Poonch

According to police, Zia Mustafa could not be taken out from the site due to heavy fire.

Published: 24th October 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian policemen ride armoured vehicles after dispersing Kashmiri protesters during day-long security restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: On the second day of three-day visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, a civilian was killed in a firing incident in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday while three security men and an arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba militant were injured in fresh gunfight in Poonch forest area.

A police official said at around 10.30 am, militants attacked a Naka party of 178 Bn CRPF at Babapora, Shopian in south Kashmir. He said the CRPF men retaliated and during cross-firing, one person got killed.

The deceased has been identified as Shahid Aijaz of Anantnag.

“Further details are being ascertained,” the official said.

Another police official said a fresh gunfight took place between militants and security forces at the Bhatta Durrian forest area of Mendhar in Poonch district. He said the gunfight took place after the security men came under heavy fire from militants during the search operation in the forest area.

A police spokesperson said two policemen, a jawan along with a captured LeT militant from Pakistan were injured in the fresh firing.

“Zia Mustafa, who was arrested by troops 14 years back and was lodged at KotBalwal jail in Jammu, was taken to Bhatta Durian forest area for identification of militant hideout during the ongoing operation. When the team approached the hideout, militants fired on the search party in which two policemen, Army jawan and the arrested militant sustained injuries,” he said.

According to police, Zia Mustafa could not be taken out from the site due to heavy fire.

“The injured security men were shifted to a nearby health facility while additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege and retrieve injured Zia,” the spokesperson said adding the combing operation was going on.

According to police sources, Zia Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot in PoK, was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail for last 14 years and was taken to Mendhar on police remand after investigation revealed his alleged link with the hiding militants.

“The arrested militant (Zia) had sneaked into this side of J&K from the same route before being arrested by security forces from south Kashmir,” they said.

The security forces have launched a combing operation in the forest area of Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote and its adjoining areas in Poonch since October 11 after inputs about the presence of militants.

In the 13 day-long operation, nine army men including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in gunfight with hiding militants. The militants keep on changing their locations after every gunfight and move into the dense forest area, defence officials said.

The security men have detained 10 persons including two women for questioning for allegedly providing food and shelter to the militants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Indian Army J&K encounter Shopian Lashkar terrorist Poonch Bhatta Durian forest
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp