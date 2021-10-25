14,306 new COVID-19 cases in India, active infections decline to 1,67,695

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Kerala has reconciled 363 fatalities from the previous period, officials said, adding that 71 deaths have been reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

14,306 new #COVID19 cases, 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.27 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 443 new fatalities include 363 from Kerala, 18 from Maharashtra and 15 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 4,54,712 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,016 from Maharashtra, 38,007 from Karnataka, 36019 from Tamil Nadu, 28,592 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,899 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,055 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

More than 107.22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

More than 12.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with states and UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 107.22 crore (1,07,22,89,365) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the central channel and direct state procurement category, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, it said.