150 flats in stalled project to be given to Amrapali home buyers on Diwali, SC told

NEW DELHI: In a first glimmer of hope for hassled Amrapali home buyers, around 150 flats completed by National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) in a stalled project will be given to them on the occasion of Diwali, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

The top court was told that 150 home buyers of Amrapali in a project situated at Greater Noida will be given the possession letter in a ceremony planned for Diwali. Since the 2019 verdict of the top court, for the first time150 home buyers will be given possession letters for the flats in a project which was stalled after Amrapali ran into legal and financial trouble.

A bench of Justices U.U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi appreciated the efforts after court receiver senior advocate R Venkataramani informed that 300 flats are nearing completion out of which 150 flats have been completed by NBCC and will be handed over during the upcoming festival.

Venkataramani further informed the court that State Bank of India and UCO bank have agreed to pledge Rs 450 crore, while Bank of Baroda has in principle agreed to infuse funds for completion of the stalled projects.

He urged the top court that a slight nudge would expedite funding by the banks and would help in expeditiously completing the stalled projects. The bench directed all the banks concerned to come up with a final proposal within two weeks and file a compliance report.

Kejriwal takes part in Saryu Aarti

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived Ayodhya via state capital Lucknow and participated in Saryu Aarti on the banks of holy river in temple town on Monday. Kejriwal on Twitter posted, “Got the opportunity to participate in Saryu Aarti in the land of Lord Ram”. As per AAP sources, Kejriwal is likely to visit Ramjanbhoomi premises to have darshan of Ram Lalla in the makeshift temple and Hanuman Garhi temple. CM is accompanied by party RS MP Sanjay Singh and AAP’s state unit Chief Sabhajeet Singh.