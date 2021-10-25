Amid increased Chinese deployment along LAC, Indian Army holds conference of top brass

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A conference of the top brass of the Indian Army began on Monday in New Delhi to brainstorm the security situation at the Line of Actual Control and the Line of Control with Pakistan, among other issues.

A senior Army officer said, “All operational matters were discussed today and also the promotion of senior officers from Major General to Lieutenant General.”

The conference will continue for the next three days to chart the future course for the Indian Army in the backdrop of the situation along the borders and the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Army Chief General MM Naravane had recently expressed concern over the situation along the Line of Control. On the western border, the DGs of Military Operations of India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire in February this year.

ALSO READ: China has no right to interfere with reincarnation process of Dalai Lama: Tawang Monastery head lama

As reported by The New Indian Express, General Naravane said, "The Chinese have deployed (their forces) in considerable numbers across Eastern Ladakh and up to the eastern command. There has been an increase in the deployment and it is a matter of concern for us. We are also carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure and deployment of troops. We are poised to meet any eventuality."

The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The Army Chief, the seven Army Commanders and the Vice Chief of Army meet during the conference. Other senior officers including the Principal Staff Officers and the DGs of the Directorates are called in to share their inputs as per the requirements.

The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Army Commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.