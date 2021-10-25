STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre should celebrate centenaries in fuel prices: Chidambaram's jibe at Modi government

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday.

Published: 25th October 2021

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the central government over the rising fuel prices, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said the Centre should celebrate the "centenaries" just like it did for 100 crore COVID vaccinations.

"PM Modi led his ministers in celebrating 100 crore vaccinations. He should also lead by example in celebrating other centenaries: Petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre a few weeks ago and now Diesel has crossed Re 100 per litre. When gas cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 per cylinder, there will be another opportunity to celebrate," tweeted Chidambaram

With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to Rs 96.32 per litre respectively.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices. Petrol witnessed a hike of Rs 0.34 and costs Rs Rs 113.46 per litre, while diesel rates sored by Rs 0.38 amounting to Rs 104.38.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.11 per litre, while diesel is Rs 99.43 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.52 and Rs 100.59 per litre respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Last week, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

