Chhattisgarh: Tribal artists from eight countries, 27 states to participate in National Tribal Dance Fest

RAIPUR: A mega dance fest for tribal artists and folk dance troupe will commence in Chhattisgarh, to showcase the unique culture and traditions of these groups, from October 28. This will be a three-day 'National Tribal Dance Event' that will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital - Raipur.

Folk artists from 27 states, six union territories and eight countries are expected to take part and portray their respective tribal folk culture.

There will be no representation from Punjab, Delhi and Chandigarh as these places lack tribal population.

The festival will be held at the science college ground from 10.00 am till late evening.

The grops will also showcase their costumes, jewellery, crafts, food cuisine and many more things related their communities. Various galleries have been created as the key attractions with a live showcase area, tribal inspired exhibit, shilp-village, food outlets, the government spokesperson stated.

The dance performance would be put on show on a separately earmarked ‘Tribal Dance Area’. There would be a ‘Speaker Lounge’ giving members of different tribal communities to share their experience in field of arts, traditions, music, film, health, tourism, food-habits, beliefs and future plans.

The works of tribals will be exhibited in the live showcase area where the visitors will access detailed information about tribal arts and crafts through interaction with the artists. Handicrafts will be displayed and sold at shilp-gram.

At the ethnic food cuisine centre, the visitors and tourists can relish the taste of traditional cultural inventions right from the starters to the main course.

"The tribal dance festival will facilitate the promotion of rural development, environment and tourism. The socio-cultural diversity draws its strength from India's composite culture", said chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh has so far received the in-principle consent from Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Swaziland, Male, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Syria.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state couldn't organise the National Tribal Dance Festival in 2020. In 2019, during first Tribal Dance Fest, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was invited as the chief guest. He took the opportunity to dance with the tribal band group and played their traditional instrument ‘mandar’ along with the chief minister.