STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Citizens have dropped guard after vaccination; COVID-19 cases may rise, says Bombay HC

The bench said after Onam, there was a spike in cases in Kerala, and added that people were responsible for such a situation as they tend to become negligent after vaccination.

Published: 25th October 2021 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday said there was a chance of active COVID-19 cases rising despite large-scale vaccination as people were dropping their guard after getting inoculated.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said chances of Maharashtra witnessing a spike in cases was likely, especially during the festive season, since several citizens had stopped following safety protocols imposed by the government.

"Despite large-scale vaccination, there are chances of increase in COVID-19 cases. This can be attributed to people dropping their guard after getting vaccinated and not following COVID appropriate behaviour," HC said.

The bench made the observations while hearing public interest litigation filed by social worker Firoz Mithiborwala seeking quashing of Maharashtra government's Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs) and its notification not permitting local train travel for those who were yet to complete both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mithiborwala, in his PIL, claimed the government's SOP, dated August 10, and the notification, dated August 11, breached people's fundamental right to equality before the law guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The HC, however, refused to pass any interim order to stay the SOPs or the local train travel notification and said the restrictions were imposed in the larger public interest, and the same could not be held illegal or malafide.

The bench said after Onam, there was a spike in cases in Kerala, and added that people were responsible for such a situation as they tend to become negligent after vaccination. The HC will hear the PIL further next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Bombay High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp